Mumbai, November 5: Archers in Meghalaya once again take aim as the much-awaited Shillong Teer Results for Wednesday, November 5, 2025, draw attention from lottery enthusiasts across the state. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the traditional archery game determines winning numbers based on the count of arrows shot at the Polo Ground in Shillong. Participants eagerly await the Shillong Teer Result Chart, which includes the outcomes for Round 1 and Round 2, reflecting the thrilling precision of the day’s archery sessions. With its deep cultural roots and regulated gameplay, Shillong Teer continues to captivate players daily, offering excitement and anticipation through its results.

The Shillong Teer Result for November 5, 2025, along with updates for the Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, can be checked online through verified Shillong Teer Result Chart links. Results are announced in two rounds, first around 10:30 AM, followed by the second round, revealing the winning numbers that determine the day’s lucky participants. For those looking to stay updated, the Shillong Teer result for November 5, 2025, can be accessed directly on websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Shillong Teer Result Today, November 4, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on November 5, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Participants eagerly waiting for the winning numbers can check the official Shillong Teer Result Chart online for both Round 1 and Round 2. The results are published daily on trusted websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Typically, the first-round result is announced around 10:30 AM, followed by the second round. Each round’s winning numbers are determined based on the total arrows hitting the target, providing players with the chance to verify their predictions easily. Participants can also check detailed updates and winning numbers for "Shillong Teer Result for November 5, 2025" below. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a unique archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya, blending traditional sport with a game of chance. The Shillong Teer game features 50 skilled archers who shoot a set number of arrows, typically 30 in the first round and 20 in the second, at a distant, cylindrical target at the Polo Ground in Shillong. Players place bets by selecting a number between 00 and 99, trying to predict the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target.

The results from both rounds determine the winning numbers, making the game both thrilling and culturally significant. Conducted from Monday to Saturday and closed on Sundays, Shillong Teer is completely legal under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, which regulates and authorises such traditional betting games in the state.

