Kolkata, November 5: The results of the Kolkata Fatafat lottery, also known as the Kolkata FF lottery, will be announced today. Participants can now view the latest winning numbers for November 5, 2025, on several online portals. Players can track each round’s results in real time by visiting websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in, where live charts and updated results are made available. The lottery features across eight rounds, known as “bazis”. The first round begins at 10 AM, with new results published every 90 minutes throughout the day. The timely results help enthusiasts to stay up to date so they don’t miss any of the winning numbers.

The Kolkata FF lottery is held on a daily basis from Monday to Sunday. This lottery is open only to participants who are physically present in Kolkata. In the Kolkata Fatafat lottery game, players choose numbers and place their bets, which is similar to Satta Matka-style games. Participants looking for the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for November 5, 2025, can check the winning numbers on the websites mentioned above. Kolkata Fatafat Result, November 4, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for November 5, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

Apart from West Bengal, a few other Indian states, such as Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra, allow lottery games legally. Participants of the Kolkata Fatafat lottery get multiple opportunities to try their luck, as eight rounds are held every day. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

While lottery games may seem like an easy way to earn quick money or test one’s luck, they can often result in financial losses instead of profits. LatestLY urges all the lottery players to act responsibly and remain aware of the potential risks and harmful consequences linked to gambling and lottery participation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2025 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).