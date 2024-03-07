New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Delhi Police have nabbed two men in connection with a robbery case earlier this month.

A team of personnel of police's Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS), Dwaraka engaged in an exchange of gunfire with the culprits who attempted to flee, police said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Satish Saka (35) and Sonu (25) both residents of Lakhan Pana Badli, a village in the Badli district of Jhajjar, Haryana.

On March 3, an incident of gold chain and mobile phone robbery was reported at Chhawla police station and a case was registered as per the statement of the complainant.

Following the complaint, a dedicated team of the Anti-Auto Theft Squad Dwraka was constituted to nab the culprits.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, Ankit Singh, technical and manual surveillance was used to identify the culprits and the motorcycle used in the theft.

While searching for the accused in Paprawat village, the AATS team noticed the same motorcycle and began pursuing it when the riders refused to stop.

In the course of the chase, the accused fired at the police, resulting in a brief exchange of gunfire. Subsequently, both individuals were captured. Satish Saka, one of the accused, suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

The police has seized the motorcycle and several other items including a sophisticated pistol, a single-round pistol, a live cartridge and three used cartridges, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, said.

The arrested individuals, Satish and Sonu, are reported to be associates of the absconding gangster Mainpal, wanted in several murder cases. Earlier, the Haryana Police announced a reward of Rs 7 lakh upon their arrest. (ANI)

