New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) The Legislative Assembly Secretariat issued an order on Thursday discontinuing the engagement of 116 fellows under the Delhi Assembly Research Centre only to state later that the decision has been kept in abeyance till further directions.

This comes a day after the Delhi government's services department wrote to all departments, boards and commissions to stop the engagement of fellows and advisers without the lieutenant governor's approval. It also said the Delhi Legislative Assembly was not competent to appoint or engage such manpower without approval.

Also Read | 'Eknath Shinde Will Continue as Chief Minister for Full Term Till 2024', Assures Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Delhi LG V K Saxena recently terminated the services of around 400 "specialists" appointed by the Arvind Kejriwal government, a move the AAP dispensation termed "unconstitutional".

On Thursday, the Legislative Assembly Secretariat initially issued an order saying "the engagement of following fellows, associate fellows and associate fellows (media) under Delhi Assembly Research Centre in Delhi Legislative Assembly is hereby discontinued with immediate effect."

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Woman Shot Dead in Imphal West; Gunfire Heard in Kangpokpi.

The move was likely to affect 45 fellows, nine associate fellows (media) and 62 associate fellows.

However, it issued another order later that read, "The order... regarding discontinuation of engagement of fellows/associate fellows/associate fellows (media) is hereby kept in abeyance till further orders."

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said stopping the engagement of specialists and advisers will "completely strangulate" the Delhi government and its services, and hoped the LG's move will be quashed by the Supreme Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)