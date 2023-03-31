New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) The Delhi BJP has demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide compensation to farmers whose crops were damaged in recent unseasonal rain and hailstorms.

In a letter to the chief minister, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the farmers needed to be paid compensation of Rs 1 lakh per acre affected by the unseasonal rains and hail storm in the national capital in recent days.

Also Read | Novel Drug AF-130 Offers Heart Failure, Sleep Apnea Alleviating Promise.

Sachdeva also demanded action against Power Minister Atishi for allegedly lying that farmers were provided free electricity in the city.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Daughter Receives Threat Calls From Pro-Khalistan Elements in US, Claims DCW Chief Swati Maliwal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)