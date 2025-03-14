New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Virendraa Sachdeva celebrated Holi at the party office on Friday.

He celebrated the festival of colors by applying gulal to party workers in the BJP office.

Sachdeva said that the excitement and happiness are different in this year's holi as the BJP government has been formed in the national capital.

"We celebrate Holi everywhere, but this time, the excitement and happiness are different as the BJP government has been formed in Delhi under the leadership of PM Modi," he said.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta also wished the residents of Delhi saying, "This festival is not just a celebration of colours, but a living symbol of victory of truth, strong bonds of relationships and mutual brotherhood. Let us all celebrate this festival in a safe, harmonious and environmentally sensitive manner. Respect each other, fill every heart with the colours of love and harmony, and together move towards a prosperous, happy Delhi."

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended greetings on the vibrant occasion of Holi and prayed for the happiness and health of the people.

In his message, he expressed his hope that the festival would fill everyone's life with the colors of joy and good health and encouraged everyone to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm while ensuring safety.

"Heartiest greetings to all of you on the auspicious festival of Holi. This festival, a symbol of joy, happiness and new energy, may fill your life with the colors of happiness and good health; this is my wish. May your Holi be joyful and safe! Best wishes to you on the vibrant festival of Holi! May the colors of joy, enthusiasm and new energy fill your life with happiness and health. Have a wonderful and safe Holi!" posted Rajnath Singh on X.

As the country prepares to mark the festival of color and celebrate the occasion in harmony and joy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings for the festival.

"I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This festival, filled with joy and happiness, will infuse new enthusiasm and energy in everyone's life and will also deepen the colors of unity among the countrymen," posted PM on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also greeted everybody on the occasion of Holi on X.

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi, the festival of colours. This festival of joy gives the message of unity, love and harmony. This festival is also a symbol of India's precious cultural heritage. On this auspicious occasion, let us all together pledge to fill the lives of all the children of Mother India with the colors of continuous progress, prosperity and happiness," posted President Murmu on X. (ANI)

