New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Delhi BJP on Saturday expelled two councilors of the party for voting against its candidate in the recent election for the post of zonal chairperson in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), said a party statement.

The party expelled Jyoti Rachoya (Nangloi councillor) and Savita Khatri (Narela councillor) "responsible" for the defeat of the BJP candidate for the post of president of Narela zone in NDMC, it said.

In the election held on June 6, Rachoya was absent in the house, while Khatri did not vote for the party's official candidate. They were issued show cause notices by the party and were asked to reply within 24 hours.

Their replies to the show cause notices were found to be "unsatisfactory", following which they were expelled from the party, it said.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said indiscipline will be tolerated within the party.

AAP councillor Ram Narayan won the post of Narela zone chairman defeating his BJP rival by a slender margin in the election.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)