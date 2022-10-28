New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The Delhi BJP on Friday wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to declare a 'dry day' on 'Chhath Puja'.

"Today we have written to the Chief Minister of Delhi to declare a dry day on 'Chhath Puja' to maintain the sanctity of Delhi and the festival," said Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta.

This comes amid politics between the Delhi-ruled AAP and BJP on Chhath Puja.

Ahead of the Nahai Khai of the Chhath, Delhi BJP President Aadesh Gupta on Thursday visited the oldest Chhath Ghat of Delhi, the ITO Yamuna Ghat for reviewing the arrangement.

"This is the oldest Chhath Ghat of Delhi and there is no arrangement so far. It is the total accountability of the Delhi Government. Due to the Covid pandemic, there have been no Chhath celebrations on the bank of the Yamuna river in the last two years and this year too, no arrangement has been made so far. So, due to mismanagement, no Chhath celebrations took place this year too," said Aadesh Gupta during the inspection.

He further accused the Aam Aadmi Party of lying and said that their leaders are experts at spreading propaganda. During elections, their leaders become Hindu and before that, "they make fun of the Hindu Gods and goddesses."

Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival that is mainly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh in India and Nepal. Also referred to as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Mahaparv, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, Pratihar and Dala Chhath, the four-day-long festival is dedicated to the deity Surya and Shashthi Devi. As part of the ritual, women fast for the well-being of their sons and the happiness of their families. They also offer Arghya to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya.

The four-day festival starts on October 28, which is a Friday, with the main day and the last day of the puja, being celebrated on October 31, which is falling on Monday.

On each day, people observe the Chhath and follow rigorous rituals. As per Drik Panchang, sunrise on Chhath Puja will be at 6:43 am, and sunset will happen at 6:03 pm. The Shashthi tithi begins at 05:49 am on October 30 and ends at 03:27 am on October 31.

Chhath is performed to seek blessings from the Sun God for a healthy, happy, and prosperous life. (ANI)

