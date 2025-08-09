New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): The Delhi Fire Services received a call reporting a building collapse in Hari Nagar in Jaitpur of South East Delhi, on Saturday.

Two fire engines have been dispatched to the site to carry out rescue and relief operations.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

