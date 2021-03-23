New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Days after the announcement of the setting up of the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE), the Delhi Cabinet has paved the way for establishing about 100 schools of specialised excellence in the national capital.

These schools will be choice-based and cover grades 9 to 12, i.e the last four years in the 5+3+3+4 framework of schooling introduced by the New Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

"The Delhi Government plans to establish 'Schools of Specialised Excellence' that will cater to students who are gifted in various areas of study such as Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Performing and Visual Arts, Humanities and high-end 21st-century skills," read an official release.

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said, "We are going to live in an era of specialisation and excellence, our children need an opportunity to be ready for the next generation challenges. Every child is unique and gifted, we want to ensure that they get the opportunity and the support to achieve higher success in their lives. Schools of Specialised Excellence will provide the right platform for our children to nurture their talent and excel in areas of their specialised interests."

Sisodia said that these schools hold the potential to serve as examples of how providing the correct environment and opportunities to students can catapult them from even the most marginalised backgrounds to great heights of success in various fields.

These schools will act as hubs of excellence in their respective zones and provide other schools with the inspiration and technical know-how to foster excellence, he added. (ANI)

