New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved a scheme to provide people with benchmark disabilities aids and appliances to enhance their mobility, according to an official statement.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Cabinet ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi announced the launch of the Sugamaya Sahayak Scheme.

The social welfare department of the Delhi Government had proposed through a cabinet note a plan to integrate people with benchmark disabilities into the mainstream society.

The scheme aims to enhance the mobility of individuals with benchmark disabilities. Under the scheme, they will be provided aids and appliances such as smart canes, hearing aids, wheelchairs, motorised tricycles, and artificial limbs to enable them to overcome physical barriers, improve their mobility, and pursue education and employment, the statement said.

The department will enter a five-year agreement with a government company to organise awareness camps and provide individuals with benchmark disabilities the necessary equipment, it said.

"It will also enhance their quality of life, provide them equal opportunities, and ensure their inclusion in society," Bharadwaj said.

To be eligible for the scheme, applicants must be residents of the National Capital Territory of Delhi with a disability of 40 per cent or more, which should be validated by a disability certificate or a UDID card issued by an authorised medical authority as per the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Additionally, the total annual income of the applicant's family from all sources should not exceed Rs 8 lakh.

The applicant or their parent or guardian must submit an undertaking confirming that they have not received the same benefit or item from any other government scheme or source in the past three years. However, for children below 12 years of age, no such limit is applicable for fabricated appliances, except for motorised tricycles and wheelchairs. The possession of an Aadhaar card is also mandatory.

