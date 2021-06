New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Mayoral candidates from the ruling BJP are set to get elected unopposed to the posts in the three municipal corporations in Delhi, polls for which are slated to be held on June 16, officials said on Tuesday.

The last date to file nominations for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and members of the standing committee in the three BJP-ruled civic bodies was June 8.

"Today, on the last day of filing nominations for mayor, deputy mayor of North Delhi, and three members of the standing committee of the NDMC, some members have filed their nominations," a senior official of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation said.

For the post of mayor and deputy mayor, Raja Iqbal (GTB ward) and Archana (Holambi Khurd) have filed nominations from the BJP, the NDMC said.

For members of the NDMC panel, Jogi Ram Jain and Vijay Bhagat, both from BJP, and Rajiv Yadav of the AAP have filed the nominations, it said.

Election to the above posts will take place on June 16 in the meeting of the NDMC House. Since, only one nomination each has been filed for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor, the election to these posts would be unanimous, the NDMC said in a statement.

Besides, Yogesh Verma of BJP, has also filed nomination for the member, advisory council of the Delhi Development Authority, it said.

In South Delhi Municipal Corpoi too, nomination papers were filed for the post of mayor and deputy mayor and vacancies in the Standing Committee of SDMC.

Mukesh Suryan, from a ward in Sagarpur West, filed papers for the post of the mayor and Pawan Sharma for deputy mayor, the SDMC said in a statement.

Besides, four nominations were filed for the members of Standing Committee by Indrajeet Sehrawat (BJP), Poonam Bhati (BJP), Suresh Kumar (Congress) and Praveen Kumar (AAP). The elections for these posts will be held on Wednesday, it said.

Former South Delhi mayor Narendra Chawla and Kailash Sankla also filed papers for the post of DDA members from the SDMC, the statement said.

In the East Delhi Municipal Corporation too, the mayor and deputy mayor are set to be elected unopposed on June 16 with nominations coming just from the ruling BJP.

For the post of mayor, Shyam Sundar Aggarwal has filed his papers, while Kiran Vaidh for the deputy mayor post, the EDMC said in a statement.

Beer Singh Panwar and Himanshi Pandey, both from the BJP, and Mohini from the AAP have filed papers for EDMC panel members, it said.

The polls to elect mayors and deputy mayors of the three corporations in Delhi are slated to be held on June 16, but subject to Covid-induced lockdown situation, officials had earlier said.

The Delhi government had imposed a lockdown starting April 19, in view of the second wave of the pandemic in the country, though certain restrictions have been eased in the last several days.

The then unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was trifurcated into north, south and east Delhi municipal corporations -- NDMC, SDMC and EDMC --- in 2012.

"All safety protocols as applicable on that date shall be followed," a senior civic official.

The outgoing mayors are Jai Prakash (NDMC), Anamika (SDMC) and Nirmal Jain (EDMC).

The mayoral five-year tenure sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second open category, third for reserved category, and the remaining two also being in open category.

The mayoral polls last year had got delayed too due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)