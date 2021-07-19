New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a meeting with officials of various departments on the draft Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2041 that lays a roadmap for the long-term development of the national capital.

The draft MPD 2041 prepared by the Delhi Development Authority was made available in early June on the DDA's website and public suggestions and objections have been invited till July 23.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held an important meeting with various departments on the Master Plan of Delhi 2041. In the meeting, the suggestions to be given by the Delhi government for the development of Delhi in view of the master plan were discussed in detail," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted in Hindi.

From creating a "24-hour city" with a night-time economy, extensive transport infrastructure, affordable housing for all and healthy environment to checking unauthorised colonies and pollution, these are part of the guiding principles the DDA has laid out for the Master Plan of Delhi.

The vision document largely covers the policies of environment, economy, mobility, heritage, culture and public spaces, among others.

The process of preparation of the master plan was initiated in 2017, and it remained on track in spite of the lockdown and other restrictions on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, DDA officials had earlier said.

The first Master Plan for Delhi was promulgated in 1962 under the Delhi Development Act of 1957, followed by the Master Plans of 2001 and 2021, each of which is an extensive modification of the respective previous plan document.

"These plans were prepared for 20 years' perspective periods and provided a holistic framework for planned development of Delhi. The MPD 2041 is a 'strategic' and 'enabling' framework to guide future growth of the city, built upon the lessons learnt from the implementation of the previous plans," the draft says.

