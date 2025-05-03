New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off the 'Mobile Registration Campaign' under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, aimed at enrolling senior citizens for the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY).

Speaking to the reporters at the event, CM Rekha Gupta announced that 70 vehicles would be deployed across 70 constituencies in Delhi over the next 70 days to facilitate the registration of senior citizens aged above 70 years.

"There is a van here and two computer operators are here. This vehicle is here to register the senior citizens above the age of 70, under the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana. There will be 70 vehicles in 70 constituencies for 70 days, for senior citizens above the age of 70 years."

"This is on the occasion when the Delhi govt is completing 70 days...these vehicles will reach every senior citizen in Delhi," she added.

She further criticised former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly halting the implementation of central government welfare schemes in the national capital.

"He (Arvind Kejriwal) had stopped this scheme of centre and people of Delhi suffered huge loss because of this..."

The Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana is a pension scheme aimed at providing social security to senior citizens and protecting them against a future fall in interest income.

Earlier, Gupta declared that the "triple-engine government" of the Centre, Delhi, and local bodies is working cohesively to overhaul the capital's faltering infrastructure, as unseasonal heavy rainfall exposed persistent waterlogging issues on Friday.

Addressing a gathering during the inauguration and flagging off 400 e-buses at Kushak Nalla bus depot here, Gupta emphasised that the early morning downpour served as a critical wake-up call for the administration ahead of the monsoon season.

"The government and administration were on continuous alert since 5 am. All DCs and officers were standing on the roads... While coming to this programme, I saw three points where there was waterlogging and a traffic jam.... This is a triple-engine government, where today the Centre, Delhi, and our local bodies are standing together as a team to work with great enthusiasm to improve the messed-up system of Delhi. I want to thank God that this rain, which has come today before the monsoon, is an alarm for the entire system," Gupta said.

Taking a swipe at former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Gupta remarked, "Kejriwal must not have heard the sound (of thunder); he must be sleeping in the soundproof room of his Sheeshmahal. Before this, the government never worked on the roads; no minister or chief minister was ever seen on the roads." (ANI)

