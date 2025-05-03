Mau, May 03: In a horrifying incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district, a 25-year-old woman was attacked with acid just days before her wedding by her former lover who couldn’t accept her decision to marry someone else. The victim, Reema (name changed), was returning home after withdrawing Rs 20,000 from a bank when two men on a motorcycle intercepted her. One of them, identified as Ram Jagan Singh Patel, allegedly said, “If you are not mine, you will not be anyone else’s,” before hurling acid at her.

Reema sustained severe burns on her face, neck, shoulder, and upper body—nearly 60% of her body is affected. She was initially treated at the Community Health Centre in Bardaha before being referred to Azamgarh’s Global Hospital due to the critical nature of her injuries. Reema was independently handling wedding preparations as her father is deceased and her younger brother is a minor. Acid Attack Caught on Camera: 2 Priests Arrested After CCTV Footage of Assault With Accountant Goes Viral in Hyderabad (Watch Videos).

Police acted swiftly, arresting Patel and his two accomplices—Manoj Yadav and Surendra Yadav. The motorcycle used in the attack was also recovered. During interrogation, Patel confessed that he had been in a five-year relationship with Reema and was enraged after learning about her upcoming May 27 wedding to another man. He claimed he only intended to cause minimal harm to prevent the marriage and eventually marry her himself. Acid Attack in Aligarh: Elderly Couple Suffers Severe Burns as Neighbours Throw Acid on Them Over Dispute in Uttar Pradesh .

The trio has been charged under stringent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 124(1), 61623, 351(2), and 352. The case has sparked widespread outrage, highlighting the urgent need for stronger preventive measures and support systems for women facing relationship-based violence.

