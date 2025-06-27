New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the 34th Mango Festival at Delhi's Tyagraj Stadium on Friday.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Rekha Gupta interacted with farmers, agricultural experts, and mango producers at the event venue, gathering information about their challenges, opportunities, and innovations.

The Delhi Chief Minister also met with children and young guests, describing the event as a celebration of both 'learning and taste.'

Inviting all Delhiites to this two-day Mango Festival, the Chief Minister stated that the festival is not only a celebration of India's agricultural diversity but also lends new energy to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Vocal for Local" and "One India, Great India."

Speaking to ANI, CM Rekha Gupta said, "Farmers from all over the country have come to participate in this Mango Exhibition organised by Delhi Tourism. They have brought various varieties of mangoes, on which specialised methods have been used. A beautiful mango exhibition has been showcased here for the people of Delhi. I congratulate my department as well as the cabinet minister (Kapil Mishra), who worked hard and gave this opportunity to Delhi to enjoy the mangoes that came from all over the country..."

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the 48th Jagannath Rath Yatra in Hauz Khas.

CM Gupta was joined by BJP MP from New Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj. While speaking to the reporters, the Delhi CM expressed gratitude for receiving the opportunity to participate in the Jagannath Rath Yatra.

She mentioned that she prayed to Lord Jagannath that give his blessings to Delhi and the country.

"Being a 'sevak of the state of Delhi, today I was able to 'jhadu gohari' in front of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra and this Rath Yatra is being inaugurated by paying my respects to the Lord. We pray to Lord Jagannath that his blessings remain on Delhi and the country", Rekha Gupta told reporters.

The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory in view of the Jagannath Rath Yatra event.

Earlier today, a large number of devotees gathered at the Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha, as the grand annual Rath Yatra festival began on Friday morning.

People from across the country arrived to witness the grand chariots of the three deities: Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra, and sister goddess Subhadra, at the Gundicha temple, where the deities reside for a week before returning to the Jagannath temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of the Jagannath Rath Yatra on Friday.

Taking to his official 'X' handle, PM Modi wished for everyone's "happiness, prosperity, good fortune, and excellent health." (ANI)

