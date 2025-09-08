New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Delhi Police on Monday cracked a high-value courier parcel theft case involving 385 mobile phones worth approximately Rs 30 lakh and arrested four accused in connection with the case.

Delhi Police said that the accused in the case are Abhishek Singh (27), Vikas Singh Tomar (22), Kishan Chauhan (20), and Chetan Jha (28).

Also Read | 'India's Unemployment Rate at 2% Is Lowest Among G20 Nations': Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Cites World Economic Forum's 'The Future of Jobs Report 2025'.

An E-FIR was registered at PS Karol Bagh on Friday under Section 303(2) BNS, following a complaint by a mobile phone trader from Siwan, Bihar. The complainant stated that he had been operating a mobile shop for the last 8-10 years and had ordered 385 new mobile phones from wholesalers in Karol Bagh, Delhi, on August 31.

The consignment was booked through BHR Courier, Bank Street, Karol Bagh, and handed over to Abhishek Singh, a courier driver, for transport in an e-rickshaw to NDLS Railway Station for dispatch via Vaishali Express.

Also Read | Vice President Elections 2025: BJD To Abstain in VP Poll, BJP Says 'Abstaining Means Indirect Support for Party Candidate CP Radhakrishnan'.

Upon receiving the consignment in Siwan, Bihar, the complainant discovered that the parcels contained only cardboard and waste paper instead of the mobile phones.

The police team scanned hundreds of CCTV footages to trace the accused and the e-rickshaw used in the theft. Acting on a tip-off on September 6, a raid was conducted at Beadonpura, resulting in the arrest of two brothers, Vikas Singh and Abhishek Singh. Their residences were searched, and an e-rickshaw carrying six boxes containing 376 stolen mobile phones was recovered.

During interrogation, Vikas Singh revealed that he worked as an e-rickshaw driver in Karol Bagh, while his elder brother Abhishek was employed with BHR Courier. Facing financial difficulties, Vikas conspired with his friend Kishan Chauhan (currently absconding) to steal valuable parcels. On August 31, they executed the theft near Jhandewalan by swapping genuine consignments with fake parcels using a duplicate key. The stolen parcels were transported to a hideout in Karol Bagh, where they were repacked into six boxes. Kishan Chauhan took nine phones, while the remaining were seized by the police.

Continuous technical and manual surveillance led to the tracing of Kishan Chauhan in Ashoka Pahari, Jhandewalan, Karol Bagh on Monday. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of his associate, Chetan Jha, from Uttam Nagar East, Delhi.

Efforts are ongoing to recover the remaining stolen property. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)