New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): The Karkardooma Court has recently called for a report with the signature of the Delhi Police Commissioner over non-compliance of its order for further investigation into three complaints of rioting in Dayal Pul area of North East Delhi in February 2020.

An order for further investigation was passed in January 2025 in a FIR of Police Station Dayal Pur. Now the police have filed a third supplementary charge sheet to withdraw some complaints from the earlier charge sheet. The court has taken a serious view of this.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Death Case: Fans Seek Early Completion of SIT Probe in Assamese Singer's Case.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Parveen Singh said, " It is evident that the entire case which already had blurred facts, has been further mired with confusion by this supplementary charge sheet and the police in fact has not bothered to comply with the order dated 21.01.2025."

The court has directed a compliance of order passed on January 21 this year.

Also Read | Sex Racket Busted in Bhubaneswar: Probe Into Minor's Rape Case Uncovers Inter-State Prostitution Ring; 4 Arrested.

ASJ Singh ordered on October 16, " In these circumstances, I am constrained to bring this matter to the notice of worthy Commissioner of Police, Delhi. The copy of this order be placed before worthy Commissioner of Police, Delhi who shall ensure that a remedial action is taken and order dated 21.01.2025 is complied with."

" Considering the seriousness of the issue, it is further directed that worthy Commissioner of Police shall also ensure that a report, duly signed by him or by Spl. Commissioner of the area, is filed in court on or before the next date of hearing," the court directed.

The court, while hearing the matter, earlier had passed the order after filing a single charge sheet for offences of rioting etc. by the two mobs of two different communities. There was an observation by court that these two mobs from two different communities could not have shared a common object.

The court had observed that there was no investigation of the complaints of Azad, Zaid and Sarla. However, even in third supplementary charge sheet, it is not stated that a separate FIR regarding the complaint by Smt. Sarla and Zaid had been registered, the court noted.

The court also expressed its strong displeasure over not conducting further investigation. "Therefore apparently, instead of conducting further investigation as directed, and to show to the court how these two mobs could have been connected in sharing a common object, the prosecution, if I am bold enough to say so, has tried to circumvent that order and at the same time, it has not even done what it has stated in the supplementary charge sheet because today, on being inquired, it is submitted that no FIR with regard to complaints,which had been sought to be withdrawn through supplementary charge sheet no. 3, had been registered," the court said in the order of October 16.

Then could it be possible that this supplementary charge sheet no. 3, which was filed with certain undertaking and with certain purpose, was merely to defeat the order of the court," the court questioned. The matter has been listed for further hearing on November 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)