Bhubaneswar, October 19: A horrifying case of minor rape in Bhubaneswar has uncovered a major inter-state sex trafficking racket operating from a posh residential area in the city. The investigation began on October 16, when Bhubaneswar Police registered a case of sexual assault under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after a minor girl was found alone at a local hospital.

With no guardian or contact details available, police used CCTV footage to trace an autorickshaw that had dropped the survivor at the hospital on October 15. The breakthrough came when investigators tracked down the auto driver and examined his booking history, identifying a woman allegedly running the sex racket. Sex Racket Busted in Pune: 2 Bangladeshi Women Promised Jobs at Beauty Salons, Forced Into Prostitution; Rescued by Police.

On Saturday, police raided a three-storey building where the illegal operation had reportedly been running for 3–4 years. Four individuals, including two suspected traffickers and the building’s owner, were arrested. Additionally, three women, victims from other states, were rescued during the operation. Sex Racket Busted in Ayodhya: UP Police Bust Prostitution Ring Operating From Private Guest House, Owner Ganesh Agarwal and 11 Women Arrested (Video).

Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh confirmed that the survivor’s medical report indicated sexual contact with at least one of the accused, who has since been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The survivor, believed to be from Jharkhand, stated during her medical interview that she wishes to return to an ashram, raising suspicions that she may be an orphan. Authorities are working with Jharkhand Police to verify her identity and background.

A special investigation team has been formed to delve deeper into the sex trafficking network, its operations across state lines, and potential links to other missing or trafficked minors. The case has shocked the city and highlighted the growing menace of organised sex rackets exploiting vulnerable women and children across India.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2025 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).