New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday discharged two men accused in a case of alleged conspiracy to revive the activity of the banned terrorist organisation, Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and Indian Mujahideen (IM) in India.

The court discharged the accused persons in the absence of evidence of their involvement in the conspiracy. One of the accused, Abdul Subhan Qureshi, is known as 'Osama Bin Laden' of India.

Police stated that intelligence agencies had informed them that suspicious names had emerged through sources. It was reported that 5-6 members of SIMI and IM were organising meetings out of the country in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, etc., to revive SIMI and IM cadres in India.

It was also stated that the accused, Abdul Subhan, was one of the principal conspirators in reviving SIMI and IM in India.

They were arrested by Delhi Police in 2018, and charge sheeted under sections of Criminal Conspiracy and UAPA.

Ariz Khan was arrested in February 2018 at the Indo-Nepal border. He was also an accused in the Batla House encounter case.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Amit Bansal discharged accused Abdul Subhan Qureshi alias Abdus Subhan alias Tauqueer alias Abdul Rehman and Ariz Khan alias Junaid alias Salim for the offences punishable under section 120B IPC and under section 18 and 20 of UA(P)A.

While discharging the accused persons, the court said that, "There is absolutely no admissible material on record in the charge-sheet of the present case to show or raise a grave suspicion against both the accused persons that they entered into a conspiracy to revive the activity of the banned terrorist organisation SIMI and IM in India."

The court further said that there is no evidence showing that they were members of the said banned terrorist organisations, SIMI and IM or that they entered into any conspiracy against the sovereignty and security of India in order to set up the base of the said terrorist outfits in India.

The court held that there is thus no sufficient material on record to frame charges against both the accused persons in this case under Sections 120B IPC & 18/20 UA(P) Act.

The court directed the jail authorities to release both accused from judicial custody if they are not required to be detained in any other case.

The court has directed both accused to furnish a fresh Personal Bond of Rs 25,000 each, with one surety each in the like amount, on or before January 10, 2026.

Advocates Prashant Prakash, Qausar Khan, and Rahul Sahani appeared for the accused persons.

They submitted that the charge sheet contains only stories without any evidence, disclosure statements, or confessions, and without any consequent recovery; hence, it is inadmissible as evidence to frame charges against the accused persons.

It was also stated that the list of FIRs, along with copies of the charge sheets of other cases in which the accused persons are facing trial, would be insufficient to frame any charge in this case under Sections 18/20 UA(P)A and 120B IPC.

It was alleged in the charge sheet that from the investigation conducted so far, sufficient evidence has come on record to prosecute the accused under Section 18 UA(P) Act (Conspiracy to revive the activity of the banned terrorist organisation SIMI & IM in India), 20 UA(P) Act (being a member of banned terrorist organisation SIMI & IM) and 120B IPC (conspiracy against sovereignty and security of India) to set up the base of banned terrorist outfits SIMI & IM in India, and rejuvenate the sleeper cells and sympathisers of SIMI & IM. (ANI)

