New Delhi, December 20: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Government of Delhi has intensified its on-ground enforcement drive to curb air pollution under GRAP Stage IV, targeting all major pollution sources through coordinated multi-departmental action, a press release stated. A total of 3052 inspections have been conducted across industrial areas, redevelopment industrial clusters and non-conforming areas. Of these, 251 industries in industrial zones, 181 in redevelopment zones and 180 in non-conforming areas were found non-compliant, leading to closure and sealing actions now underway against 612 units while proceedings are being initiated against others.

Delhi Environment Minister stated, "Despite GRAP-IV restrictions, certain construction sites and industrial units continue to disregard pollution control norms. We have made this absolutely clear - any construction activity seen anywhere in Delhi during GRAP-IV will invite ceiling and legal action. Our enforcement teams are on-ground, and accountability will be fixed on local officers where violations are found." Delhi Air Pollution: Thick Smog Engulfs National Capital As Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’ at 429 (Watch Videos).

The Government has also stepped up its campaign on vehicular emissions, with over 1 lakh PUCC (Pollution Under Control Certificates) issued in the past three days as enforcement drives intensified across Delhi. Multi-agency checks by Delhi Traffic Police, Transport Department (Enforcement), and ANPR-based teams resulted in a substantial number of challans against vehicles without valid PUCC and for GRAP violations.

In total, over 12,000 challans were issued in three days, and over 16,000 vehicles were checked to ensure compliance. In the past three days, 16,896 vehicles were checked across Delhi, and 1,492 non-compliant vehicles were returned as part of intensified GRAP-IV enforcement against polluting vehicles. In his statement, the Minister also urged builders and industrial operators violating emergency air-quality regulations.

"If any illegal or unauthorised construction is found underway in Delhi during GRAP-IV, immediate sealing will follow. The same will apply to industries operating without valid emission control measures. Authorisation does not mean exemption; every unit must operate strictly within pollution norms, or face closure." To ensure accountability, area engineers and district officers have been directed to maintain real-time supervision in their areas and face personal accountability for violations detected under their jurisdiction. Simultaneously, teams have been deployed to verify compliance among industrial units identified in recent surveys. Delhi Air Pollution Crackdown: Government Restricts Entry of Non-BS-VI Vehicles Under GRAP, Imposes INR 20,000 Fine Starting Today.

This enhanced enforcement drive covers four pollution fronts- vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, construction dust, and waste burning- ensuring that no segment contributing to Delhi's air pollution remains unchecked. "Delhiites deserve clean air and we must work together to achieve that," added Sirsa. "We will protect the city's environment at any cost. Those defying GRAP-IV norms are directly harming public health-and we won't allow that to happen." The Government of Delhi continues to urge citizens, industry owners, institutions and construction agencies to comply fully with pollution control measures and support the collective effort to safeguard the national capital's air quality.

