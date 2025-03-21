New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) A Delhi court on Friday dismissed the bail application of Lok Sabha MP from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, Engineer Rashid, in a terror funding case.

"The bail plea dismissed," Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh said.

Also Read | Migrant Deaths Reach Record High in 2024, IOM Says.

Rashid has been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the 2017 terror funding case.

During a hearing this week, Rashid had challenged a March 10 order of the trial court, refusing him custody parole or interim bail to attend Lok Sabha proceedings till April 4.

Also Read | Power Tariff Hike in Karnataka: Consumers To Pay Additional 36 Paise per Unit of Electricity As Surcharge From April 1.

In the reply filed to the appeal on March 17, the NIA said Rashid couldn't be allowed to use his status as an MP to "get away from rigours of imprisonment".

The NIA had argued that Rashid could neither be granted interim bail nor allowed custody parole as he had no enforceable right to attend the Parliament session while in lawful custody.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)