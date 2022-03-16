New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to a man who was arrested by the Delhi Police on February 16 for allegedly trying to enter the residence of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Jain on Wednesday while granting bail to Shashi Dhar Reddy in the matter said, "Considering the nature of allegations, the background of accused and the fact that accused is in custody since February 16 and no more is required for investigation, the accused/ applicant Shakti Dhar Reddy is admitted to bail after him furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs. 50,000 with one surety in the like amount."

Advocates Anubhav Tyagi, Kuldeep Jauhari, Karan Ahuja, Sagar Mehlawat and Hemant Kumar, counsels for accused Shakti Dhar Reddy submitted that the case against the accused is that he deliberately banged his car at the entrance gate of NSA's residence; however, nobody was injured in this case.

Also, the said accident was caused only because the car got out of his control and there was no 'mens rea' (intention) to injure anybody or to damage the property. This accused has no criminal antecedents. Furthermore, he is in custody since February 16 and is no more required for investigation, argued the lawyers.

Additional Public Prosecutor Ravindra Kumar, appearing for Delhi Police submitted that during the investigation the accused was not found to have any criminal antecedents and also appears to be "psycho". However, he is no more required to be in custody by investigative agencies for further investigation. (ANI)

