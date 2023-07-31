New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia seeking permission to withdraw some amounts from a bank account for medical expenses for his wife and other household expenses.

This account has been seized by the ED.

Special Judge M K Nagpal issued a notice to Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court will hear the application on August 4.

Sisodia has sought permission to withdraw the amount as the bank is not allowing it to withdraw without written orders from the court.

On his behalf, advocate Mohd Irshad submitted that bank is not allowing him to withdraw the amount which is required for medical and other expenses.

Meanwhile, the Court directed the CBI to supply the documents to the remaining accused persons.

The court was informed that documents have already been supplied to some accused persons.

The next date is August 22 for further hearing.

During the hearing, CBI opposed the bail plea of accused Arjun Pandey and said he has an important role in Rs. 44 crores transaction. He may hamper the investigation going on in relation to the South lobby.

Delhi court while hearing the bail application, the court asked you to have all the evidence before filing the charge sheet, but you didn't arrest this accused.

He received Rs 60 lakh as consultancy from a news channel, the CBI said.

His counsel said that the accused is a media professional, he was the marketing head of a news channel. He is a documentary filmmaker and an environmentalist.

CBI said that some more people in the South lobby are going to be exposed. We will file the fifth supplementary charge sheet and we will all the documents.

CBI also said that copies of supplementary charge sheets had already been supplied to some accused persons.

The scrutiny of documents also stands completed regarding seven accused persons.

The CBI also filed a reply on the bail plea.

The CBI had filed a supplementary charge sheet against Manish Sisodia on April 25 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy alleged scam case.

This supplementary charge sheet has been filed under sections of the Prevention of Corruption (POC) Act and criminal conspiracy, cheating and Disappearance of evidence under IPC.

Manish Sisodia was arrested in this case on February 26 by the CBI.

While filing the chargesheet CBI informed the court that sanction under Section 19 of PC Act to prosecute Manish Sisodia has been taken and is enclosed with the supplementary chargesheet.

CBI had stated that then excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna's name is also mentioned in the chargesheet in column 12 as a suspect in the chargesheet.

This chargesheet is accompanied by a list of witnesses as well as documents and articles.

Further, this chargesheet is accompanied by a DVD containing the chargesheet as well as statements of witnesses and RUD. One hash value certificate with respect to the DVD is also filed on record with the supplementary chargesheet.

The CBI case is related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

The main charge sheet has already been filed by the CBI. (ANI)

