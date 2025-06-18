New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The Delhi government has assigned the responsibility of doctors' registration in the national capital to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Health Minister Pankaj Singh said on Wednesday.

The move comes following the dissolution of the Delhi Medical Council (DMC).

"In light of the Lieutenant Governor's decision to dissolve the DMC, we have transferred its powers to the DGHS, which will now act as the registrar for doctors in Delhi," Singh said.

Lt Governor V K Saxena approved the proposal for the dissolution of the DMC after allegations of irregularities. He has also directed the health department to reconstitute the DMC within two months.

Singh said, "Any irregularities or corruption within the DMC -- whether procedural or financial -- will also be thoroughly investigated."

Officials from the health department had sent a proposal to Saxena seeking control of the body under Section 29 of the DMC Act, 1997.

The DMC is a statutory body responsible for regulating the practice of medicine in the national capital and ensuring that private doctors follow ethics.

Meanwhile, speaking on the issue of counterfeit cancer medicines, the minister said the government has gone into alert mode after receiving complaints about fake drugs circulating in the market.

"160 samples of cancer medicines were collected randomly from across the city and sent for lab testing," the minister told PTI.

"We have collected samples from 160 locations. The test results are expected in three to four days. If any sample is found to be fake, strict legal action will be taken," he said.

He urged cancer patients in Delhi, "Please ensure you are buying from genuine sources. If you suspect any fake or duplicate medicines, report them to us immediately — we will take strong action against those involved."

