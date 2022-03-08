New Delhi, March 8 (PTI) The Delhi government has approved a proposal for institutional strengthening of its policy think-tank Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), vice chairman of the body Jasmine Shah said on Tuesday.

Under the institutional strengthening, the DDC will now hire domain experts from India and abroad to work on six areas of specialisation delineated in the proposal.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Govt Hiked Ministry of Social Justice Budget by 38%, Says Anurag Thakur.

The DDC will have mandate of policy intervention in six areas of specialisation, including social welfare, health and education; environment and solid waste management, women and child development, transport and infrastructure; economy; governance as well as monitoring, evaluation and learning, Shah said.

The DDC constituted in February 2015 is working to emerge as a world level policy and innovation hub, he said.

Also Read | Aligarh Shocker: Man Rapes 9-Year-Old by Luring Her with Snacks, Bludgeons Her to Death With Brick.

The plan for restructuring DDC notified in the Delhi Gazette involves 48 sanctioned posts, including 26 posts for policy experts from various domains hired on contractual basis, Shah said.

"With an expansive mandate and recruitment flexibility, the DDC will be able to contribute to a wide array of critical development challenges facing Delhi and contribute effectively towards achieving Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's vision of making Delhi the number one city in the world by 2047," Shah said.

The experts at DDC will advise and assist government's work related to the six core policy sectors.

Summarizing the two key highlights of the restructuring plan, Shah said the DDC will now have the flexibility of hiring top-notch sectoral experts.

Now best of the minds from throughout the globe would be able to contribute to the growth of Delhi, Shah said.

Each of the six sector would be headed by an advisor. In total, 48 posts have been sanctioned, including 26 contractual posts and 22 regular cadre posts, to strengthen institutional capacity of DDC, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)