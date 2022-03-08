Aligarh, March 8: In another case of rising crime against the girl child, a 9-year-old girl was allegedly raped and then murdered by a man in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh.

The accused was later found to be 'uncle' of the victim. After killing the girl with a brick, the accused hid the girl's body behind a wooden workshop. The incident took place under Iglas police station area.

The accused took the victim and her two sisters away by luring them with snacks. He later sent the sisters home and allegedly raped the 9-year-old, according to a report in Hindi daily Hindustan.

A search was mounted for the girl when she did not reach home. Later, one of the sisters told parents that their uncle took them away for buying them snacks. Police have sent the body for postmortem. A case has been filed against the accused for rape and other sections of IPC.

After the information was passed to police, Station House Officer (SHO) Ripudaman Singh reached the spot along with the force. According to police, it appears the girl was bludgeoned to death by a brick.

The accused has been arrested by police and is being questioned. Police said the accused is a drug addict and was caught in semi-conscious state.

What was shocking was that the accused was accompanying the girl's family for the search. The victim was the third among the four siblings. The girl used to call the accused uncle as he lived in the locality. The accused took the victim's family members to other places to misguide them during the search.

The deceased, who was a Class 4 student, had recently returned home after visiting her maternal grandmother in Meerut.

