New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) In view of the decline in coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Monday kept in abeyance its order of not granting leave to any medical and non-medical staff.

The government had issued an order on May 16 this year regarding not granting any leave to medical and non-medical staff.

"Hospitals under GNCTD may grant requisite leave to the staff under their control while maintaining the requisite manpower to maintain operational efficiency and dealing with all eventualities," the new order said.

During the second wave, Delhi witnessed an acute shortage of hospital beds and hospitals scrambled to ensure a steady supply of oxygen for patients.

On April 20, the city had reported a record 28,395 cases.

On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far. At 448, the highest number of deaths was reported on May 3.

The cases started declining around mid-May and now the positivity rate is below one per cent.

