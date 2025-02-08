New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) The BJP's return to power in Delhi after over 26 years is expected to pave the way for a government that will have cordial and cooperative relations with the Lt Governor's office.

Overall governance and public service delivery are likely to see major improvements, according to leaders of the BJP.

The 10-year rule of the outgoing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi was marked by frequent run-ins with successive LGs -- incumbent VK Saxena and his predecessors Anil Baijal and Najeeb Jung -- leading to obstructions in administration and delivery of services.

The LG is appointed by the president on the advice of the central government.

Saxena, after taking over as Delhi LG in May 2022, had frequent confrontations with the AAP government on sanitation issues, Yamuna's pollution levels, infrastructure and other matters related to policy and governance.

The strained relations between the two sides had a major impact on governance, with the LG, through his control over the services department and bureaucracy, kept the AAP dispensation on a tight leash. The AAP hit back defiantly, imperiling even day-to-day functioning of the government.

The Lt Governor, being the head of the Delhi government, holds a position of authority, said a senior BJP leader.

"It means the elected dispensation in Delhi must work not only in cooperation with him but also attach requisite dignity to his constitutional office, a fact sorely neglected by the AAP," he said.

The BJP will rule both at the Centre and now in Delhi -- the fine balancing act with the LG office will no longer be an issue, he asserted.

Solving persistent issues like Yamuna pollution, deteriorating civil infrastructure like roads, water supply, drainage and public transport are likely to receive a boost, besides a general upswing in overall governance and public service delivery, he added.

The recurring issue of jurisdictional authority between the LG and the elected government, which remained a major bone of contention when AAP was in power, is also likely to take a back seat now.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that his party respects constitutional authorities and always aims to serve the people by ensuring coordination and cooperation with them.

"The LG has always worked to ensure the interests of the people of Delhi, which is also the aim of the BJP. Under his guidance, our government in Delhi will ensure providing good quality services and facilities to the people," Sachdeva said.

Taking everyone together, the BJP will now work to make Delhi a "developed capital" as per its poll manifesto, he asserted.

The BJP, which has been out of power in Delhi since 1998, has won the assembly polls in Delhi, dismantling the decade-long political dominance of the AAP.

According to the latest Election Commission figures, the BJP won 44 seats and is leading on four others. The AAP managed to bag 21 seats and is leading on one. The Congress failed to win a single seat in the Delhi assembly elections for the third time in a row.

