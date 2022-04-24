New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The Delhi government will hold a stakeholder consultation on Tuesday on the formulation of a cloud kitchen policy announced in its annual budget for 2022-23.

Several cloud kitchen operators and food delivery aggregators have been invited to the session to be chaired by Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) vice-chairman Jasmine Shah, said an official statement.

Also Read | Reliance Industries Limited Calls Off Rs 24,371 Crore Future Retail Deal.

Cloud kitchens have a huge potential to attract investments, increase the market size of the food and beverages sector, and generate large-scale direct and indirect jobs, Shah said.

The consultation, organised by the DDC in collaboration with the industries department, aims at understanding the various challenges faced by Delhi's cloud kitchen operators and exploring the potential and viability of setting up cloud kitchen clusters across the city.

Also Read | Breakthrough Infection With Delta, Reinfection With Omicron in Individual Vaccinated With Covishield Jab, Says ICMR-NIV.

The government is deliberating upon the provision of land and other incentives to cloud kitchens, easing of licence regulations for such units and setting up of cloud kitchen clusters with plug and play features across different land parcels in Delhi, the statement said.

The number of cloud kitchens in Delhi is growing at a rate of over 20 per cent every year. There are more than 20,000 cloud kitchens currently active in the city which provide direct employment to around 2,00,000 people and indirect employment to at least 50,000, it said.

Cloud kitchens are set to be a USD 2 billion industry in India by 2024, up from USD 400 million in 2019.

As cloud kitchens prepare and deliver food at the customer's doorstep after taking orders via online food ordering platforms, they can operate at a fraction of a traditional restaurant space, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)