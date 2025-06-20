New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) The Delhi government will organise a special exhibition at Central Park in Connaught Place on June 25 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Emergency imposed in 1975.

The event will display documents and photographs from the period, aiming to shed light on its impact on the Indian Constitution and democratic values, according to a statement.

Also Read | Bihar Rail Accident: 1 Killed, 4 Injured As Speeding Avadh-Assam Express Collides With Railway Trolley Between Kadhagola and Semapur Stations in Patna (Watch Video).

The exhibition, which will begin at 10 am, is being held under the direction of Delhi Art, Culture, Language and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, it said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is expected to attend the event along with other ministers and dignitaries, the statement said.

Also Read | MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2025 Out at msbte.ac.in: MSBTE Releases Maharashtra Summer Diploma Examination Results, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

During a review meeting with officials from the Department of Art, Culture and Language, Mishra emphasised the need to educate the younger generation about the Emergency, calling it a 'dark chapter' in India's democratic history.

"The Emergency declared by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975, led to the suspension of constitutional rights, curbs on press freedom and large-scale human rights violations," he said.

Mishra said the day should be observed as a reminder of the importance of protecting democratic institutions and constitutional values.

"It is important for the new generation to understand what happened on June 25, 1975, and how the Constitution was undermined during that time," he added.

The minister said this day must serve as a pledge to uphold our democracy and honour those who suffered during that period.

To mark the occasion, the Delhi government will also support a series of cultural and intellectual programmes, including seminars, art and photo exhibitions, street theatre performances and panel discussions focused on the Constitution and civil liberties, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)