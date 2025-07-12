New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has issued notice in a writ petition filed by a man and his father, seeking quashing of the First Information Report registered under several provisions of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The FIR, filed by a woman complainant, alleges rape, criminal intimidation, and other serious charges against Rahul Yadav. The FIR was registered at Police Station Jagatpuri under BNS sections 64(2), 79, 123, and 351(2).

The bench of Justice Ravinder Dudeja issued notice to respondents and listed the matter for October 9, 2025.

The petitioner, represented by Advocates Kunal Yadav and Kartikey Yadav, stated that the FIR is a classic case of a consensual relationship turning sour, and the criminal process being weaponised to harass the petitioners. They argued that the complainant and her family had falsely implicated Rahul Yadav following personal disputes, caste-based discrimination, and financial demands.

Rahul Yadav, a young advocate and judicial service aspirant, claims that he was in a romantic and consensual relationship with the complainant since September 2023, while residing in a rented apartment in the same house as the complainant's family in Jagatpuri. According to the petition, their first instance of physical intimacy occurred on September 22, 2023, with the complainant's full consent.

The petition states that in February 2024, the accused, Rahul, proposed marriage to the complainant, but her family allegedly rejected the proposal with casteist remarks and began threatening him. The complaint claims that her parents warned of implicating him in a false case.

Further, the petition includes screenshots of WhatsApp, Telegram, and text message chats purportedly showing their ongoing consensual relationship and the complainant's contradictory conduct, including demands for gifts and money, and an alleged affair with another man.

The petition points out an unexplained timeline gap between the start of Rahul's tenancy in June 2023 and the date of the alleged first incident in August 2024, raising questions about the credibility of the accusations. It also highlights a significant delay in the FIR's registration--more than a month after the last alleged incident in April 2025--despite the complainant not raising any alarm during the intervening months.

The second petitioner, Rahul's father and a serving Sub-Inspector in Uttar Pradesh Police, has also been named in the FIR. The petition asserts that the father was discharging official duties in Ballia between April 9-12, 2025, as proven by official General Diary entries. It terms his implication as a pressure tactic and an abuse of the criminal process.

An Additional Sessions Judge at Karkardooma Court had earlier granted interim protection to Rahul Yadav on May 20, 2025, acknowledging the absence of prima facie material for immediate arrest, stated the plea. (ANI)

