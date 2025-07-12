New Delhi [India], July 12: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is close to appointing a new National President, with the eligibility process for the election now complete. According to sources, elections for the state party presidents in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will be conducted only after the announcement of the new national chief. A senior party source said, "BJP will initiate the process for the election of state presidents in two important states, Delhi and UP, once the National President is announced." T Raja Singh Quits BJP: Party Accepts Telangana Firebrand MLA’s Resignation, Slams His Allegations Against Party's Choice of State President.

Both states carry significant political importance. In Delhi, the BJP returned to power after 27 years under the leadership of State President Virendra Sachdeva. It remains uncertain whether Sachdeva will be given a second term or whether the party will opt for a new face to lead the Delhi unit. In Uttar Pradesh, a leadership change is expected. The term of the current state BJP President, Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, a Jat leader from Western UP, ended in January 2023. However, he was given an extension until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party's disappointing performance in the state during the recent polls has made a change in leadership likely. Manmohan Samal Set to Be Re-elected as Odisha BJP President.

The organisational election process has already been completed in most states. New state unit chiefs have recently been appointed in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and several other states. In other key states such as Bihar, Sikkim, Goa and Assam, new presidents are already in place. The process is expected to be completed in the remaining states soon.

