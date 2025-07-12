Kolkata, July 12: A woman studying at the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta was allegedly raped by a student inside a hostel of the business school, police said on Saturday. The accused has been arrested on the basis of an FIR lodged by the woman at Haridevpur Police Station, they said. The alleged incident inside the boys' hostel of IIM-Calcutta took place on Friday, a police officer said. "The woman stated in the FIR that she was called to the hostel for a counselling session. She then became unconscious after consuming a drink laced with drugs at the hostel. The woman realised she had been raped after regaining consciousness," he said. Kolkata Rape Case: Law College Student Gang Raped ‘For Rejecting’ Marriage Proposal From Prime Accused; Shocking Details Emerge.

She also alleged that the accused had threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone, the officer said. "The accused student was detained last night before being formally arrested," he said.

Further investigation is underway. The development comes almost a fortnight after a student was allegedly gangraped inside a law college in Kolkata.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.