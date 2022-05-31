New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday listed for hearing the pela moved by Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He moved High Court after his name surfaced in the singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case. His plea was mentioned before the bench of the Acting Chief Justice. It is likely to be heard on Wednesday.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi directed the petition to be listed before the concerned bench for hearing on Wednesday.

Advocate Vishal Chopra mentioned the plea before the bench. He submitted that there is an urgency to hear the matter as there is apprehension about the fake encounter with Lawrence Bishnoi.

The bench perused the plea and directed to list it before the roster bench

Special NIA court on Monday had refused to entertain the plea moved by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Bishnoi, who is being alleged to have links with Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder has approached the special court suspecting a fake encounter by Punjab Police. Bishnoi is under trial and accused of MCOCA before a special court.

Moosewala was shot dead in the Mansa district of Punjab on Sunday, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

Special NIA Judge Praveen Singh of Patiala House Court had refused to entertain the plea seeking direction to Tihar jail authorities to give prior information to the court and not to give the custody of Bishnoi to any state police including Punjab.

The plea moved by Advocate Vishal Chopra stated that the trial of the applicant under MCOCA would hamper if his custody were granted to other states' police.

Court sources confirmed that the Special Judge has refused to entertain the plea saying the security is a state subject. The court can not pass any direction in the matter. As there is no production warrant has been issued.

On the other hand, the counsel for the accused had denied the confirmation.

Lawrence Bishnoi is accused in the MCOCA case pending before the Special Judge of Patiala House court. He is currently lodged in the Tihar jail. (ANI)

