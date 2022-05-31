The mother could not stop looking at her son's lifeless body. His father broke down and then she turned to wipe his tears. A sea of fans and mourners gathered at the singer's village Moosa for the cremation, which took place on Tuesday afternoon.

Moose Wala was brutally murdered on Sunday. He was in his car when the attackers blocked him and fired more than 30 shots at him. Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Police Scrutinising Alleged Call From Tihar Jail to Canada.

The Delhi High Court will on Wednesday hear the plea filed by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, named as a suspect in the sensational murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, alleging apprehension of a fake encounter by the Punjab Police for political mileage.