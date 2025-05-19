New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved the order on a plea filed by the parents of 32 students, challenging their removal from Delhi Public School, Dwarka, over an ongoing fee dispute.

The school administrators reportedly rusticated the students due to non-payment of revised fees.

The school's legal counsel argued that parents had been repeatedly informed about outstanding dues, emphasising that the institution was struggling financially. School also justified the deployment of security personnel, citing concerns about harassment stemming from ongoing protests and alleged threats, including potential student abductions.

Representatives for the parents countered these claims, insisting that the students' rights must be safeguarded. They argued that despite directives from the Directorate of Education, the school had refused to reinstate the affected students. Additionally, they accused DPS Dwarka of withholding crucial documents and failing to disclose all relevant information.

Justice Sachin Datta acknowledged that a related petition is pending before another bench.

The parents have recently accused the school of arbitrarily removing the students without prior notice, violating the court's directive and fundamental principles of justice.

Plea stated that many of the expelled students are in Class X and had already begun preparations for their board examinations, making their mid-year removal particularly damaging to their education and emotional well-being.

Further allegations include claims that the students were mistreated, threatened by security personnel, and confined in a bus for two hours before being sent home. Reports indicate that security presence, including female bouncers, was increased on May 14, 2025. Parents claim that local authorities have refrained from intervening, citing the matter's sub-judice status.

The parents' plea is in response to DPS Dwarka's challenge against a directive issued by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on July 18, 2024, which ordered the police to file an FIR against the school.

The directive cited complaints of student expulsions, public disclosure of their names on the school website, and an incident where a female student was allegedly denied assistance during menstruation. The High Court subsequently stayed this order on July 30.

Last month, the Delhi High Court issued a strong rebuke against the school over accusations that it confined students in the library and barred them from attending classes due to unpaid fees.

The court condemned these actions as "inhumane," describing the institution as a commercial entity rather than an educational one. The judge further suggested that the principal might face criminal prosecution for the alleged mistreatment of students. (ANI)

