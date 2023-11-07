New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on the interim bail of businessman Amit Arora, accused in the Delhi Excise policy money laundering case. He had sought interim bail on the grounds of his daughter's illness.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma reserved the order after hearing submissions on behalf of the petitioner and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa who appeared for Amit Arora argued that the applicant was seeking interim bail on the grounds of his daughter's illness. The petitioner's counsel submitted that Arora's daughter is unwell and as per medical records she requires care of her parents.

The applicant's daughter has SAT (Scholastic Assessment Test) exam on December 2 and she is not preparing for the same due to her illness, the counsel added.

The senior advocate also submitted that the applicant himself is not well. He has been in custody since November 29, 2022. A charge sheet has been filed and cognizance has been taken, he added.

On the other hand, the counsel for the ED opposed the bail plea. The ED's counsel stated that as per the medical record, the applicant's daughter requires the care of family members. There are other members in the family who can take care of his daughter, they argued.

The Delhi excise policy case is at the stage of scrutiny of documents filed along with the charge sheet by the ED in the money laundering case and by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the main case.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh Delhi have been in custody in the excise policy case. (ANI)

