New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Thursday lauded the progress of Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan (CBPACS) and emphasised its potential to emerge as a benchmark Ayurvedic institute in India, stated a release.

Speaking at the 19th Governing Council Meeting of CBPACS in Najafgarh, Singh highlighted the institute's achievements and outlined plans to expand its visibility, research, and public outreach in traditional healthcare.

Also Read | National Teachers' Awards 2025: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Awardee Teachers, Calls Educators a 'Powerful Force in Nation-Building' (Watch Video).

As per the release, Kumar said, "CBPACS stands as a preeminent institution, and I am pleased with its impressive functioning. Our vision is to establish it as a benchmark Ayurvedic institute in India, fostering innovative healthcare and research for all citizens."

Singh also stressed the importance of making Panchakarma therapies widely available and announced the creation of an International Wellness Center to address stress and mental health issues using traditional wellness techniques.

Also Read | Fact Check: Will Caramel Popcorn Be Taxed at 18% Under GST 2.0? Government Fact-Checks Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai’s Claim.

In addition, a mobile unit will be deployed for public outreach to popularise Ayurveda. Singh assured faculty and staff of full government support and encouraged collaborative efforts to raise CBPACS to international standards. He further announced plans to expand research activities through partnerships with national and international institutions.

The meeting was attended by CBPACS Director-Principal Manu Bhai Gaur, Director General of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences Rabi Narayan Acharya, Joint Advisor of the Ministry of AYUSH Debashish Panda, and other senior officials from the Health and Finance Departments.

Aligned with the National AYUSH Mission, the Delhi Government has also approved the creation of the Delhi State AYUSH Society (DSAS), which will oversee program delivery, fund utilisation, promotional activities, and the Mental Wellness Programme in collaboration with CBPACS and other AYUSH institutions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)