Fact Check: Will Caramel Popcorn Be Taxed at 18% Under GST 2.0? Government Fact-Checks Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai's Claim

Mumbai, September 4: Will Caramel popcorn be taxed at 18 per cent under the new GST rates? The question comes after journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, in a post on social media, claimed that caramel popcorn will be taxed at 18 per cent under the new GST 2.0 regime. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rajdeep Sardesai said that the popcorn debate has been resolved as salted or spiced popcorn will attract a uniform five per cent GST, whether it is sold loose or pre-packaged form.

"Caramel popcorn will be taxed at 18%. Bring on the salted popcorn folks!" his now-deleted post read. After Rajdeep Sardesai's claim, many people believe that caramel popcorn would be taxed at 18 per cent. It was claimed that caramel popcorn had been taxed differently than other popcorn, as it fell under the definition of sugar confectionery. Many, including Sardesai, claimed that caramel popcorn would continue to attract 18 per cent GST. However, the Narendra Modi-led government fact-checked Sardesai's claim. GST 2.0: What Gets Cheaper and Costlier? New GST Rates Announced for Cars, Cigarettes, Life Insurance and More – List Here.

CBIC Fact-Checks Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai's Claim of 18% GST On Caramel Popcorn

Dear @sardesairajdeep All sugar confectionary items will now be taxed at 5%. Kindly refrain from sharing incorrect information. Please see below the latest rates in Annexure II. 👇https://t.co/JDkFFkuz2s https://t.co/pndcndGRfd pic.twitter.com/vlN0u7zJT2 — CBIC (@cbic_india) September 4, 2025

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) debunked Rajdeep Sardesai's alleged claim and said that all sugar confectionery items will now be taxed at five per cent. The CBIC is the statutory body responsible for administering indirect taxes under the Ministry of Finance. Sharing a picture of Rajdeep Sardesai's deleted post, CBIC asked him to refrain from sharing "incorrect information".

All Popcorn Will Have GST at 5 Per Cent, Says Rejdeep Sardesai Citing CBIC

Clarification: @cbic_india has clarified that ALL popcorn will have GST at 5%. Whether loose or packaged, or caramel. Earlier reports had said salted popcorn at 5% and caramel at 18% because of sugar element. Now, ALL sugar confectionary products will be at 5%. — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 4, 2025

CBIC also shared a link to the new GST reforms and asked the journalist to see the latest tax rates in Annexure II. Soon after CBIC fact-checked him, Rajdeep Sardesai shared another post in which he cited the statutory body. In his new post, the journalist said that the CBIC clarified that all popcorn will have five per cent GST, whether loose, packaged, or caramel. "Earlier reports had said salted popcorn at 5% and caramel at 18% because of sugar element. Now, ALL sugar confectionary products will be at 5%," his post added. Did a Man Cut Power to Entire Village After Girlfriend Didn’t Answer His Call? Fact Check Reveals Story Linked to Viral Video Is Fake.

It is worth noting that the "popcorn controversy" has been around since GST was first rolled out in July 2017. Initially, loose popcorn was exempted from tax while packaged popcorn attracted 12 per cent GST. Last year, popcorn had become a topic of heated debate after GST rates were differentiated as loose salted popcorn was taxed at 5 per cent, packaged popcorn at 12 per cent, and caramel popcorn at 18 per cent.

Fact check

Claim : Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai said that caramel popcorn would be taxed at 18 per cent under GST 2.0. Conclusion : The government fact-checked Rajdeep Sardesai's claim and said that all sugar confectionery items will now be taxed at five per cent. Full of Trash Clean

