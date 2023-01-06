New Delhi, January 6: New security footage reveals that hours after the hit-and-run case in which a 20-year-old woman died after being dragged under a car for several kilometers in the national capital's Kanjhawala, the accused are seen outside the home of Ashutosh, the owner of the car.

Delhi Police on Friday arrested Ashutosh, the sixth suspect to be taken into custody in connection with the January 1 incident and a hunt has been launched to apprehend a seventh person. Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: Sixth Accused, Car Owner Ashutosh, Arrested in Connection With Anjali Singh's Death.

In the fresh CCTV visuals, Ashutosh is seen talking to the accused two hours after the time of the incident. According to Delhi Police, CCTV visuals show that at 4:07 am one of the accused arrived to meet Ashutosh and then after that Ashutosh is seen coming and going into his house several times. The police believe that the accused is none other than Ankush, who is the seventh accused in the case and whose name recently cropped up in the case cropped up recently in the entire incident.

On Thursday, the Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Delhi Police Sagar Preet Hooda had said that Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna- were friends of the five who have been arrested and had tried to protect the accused. The duo has also been accused of tampering with evidence and mislead the police. Delhi Police officials said: "In the new CCTV visuals, Ankush is also talking to someone on the phone." Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: CCTV Video of All 5 Accused Surfaces, Shows Them At DDA Parking in Rohini Checking Car Hours After Crime.

"Ankush was talking to the accused on the phone. Ashutosh is last seen on CCTV walking towards his home at 4:52 am. According to the police, at 4.42 am Ashutosh left the house wearing a jacket and returned at around 4:52 am," police said. The Delhi Police are interrogating Ashutosh to find out where the accused went during those ten minutes and the conversation between them.

The Delhi Police said on Friday that Ashutosh had been arrested. "In the Sultanpuri case, the sixth accused Ashutosh has been arrested who had given false information to the police. Further investigation is on," the Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Delhi Police Sagar Preet Hooda said today.

Five accused in the case- Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal had been arrested earlier. The five were driving the car that they borrowed from Ashutosh.All the five accused were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on Thursday night for a medical examination.

According to the police commissioner Ashutosh and Ankush also attempted to tamper with the evidence as they tried to help the accused.

A total of 18 teams of Delhi Police are investigating the case. During the interrogation, it was found that the car was driven by Amit Khanna and not by Deepak. "We are trying to file the charge sheet as early as possible. During the post-mortem, no evidence of sexual assault was found," the Special CP said.

According to the police, the statement of eyewitness Nidhi has been recorded and no link has been found between the eyewitness and the accused.

"We can only give a statement if she was drunk or not only after the post-mortem report, it does not have relevance to this case, as it is a case under section 304 of the IPC," informed Special CP Hooda.

