New Delhi, January 6: Delhi Police has arrested a sixth accused in the horrific incident in Delhi's Khanjawala on New Year's night where a woman died after being dragged for several kilometers by a car that hit her scooter, officials said on Friday.

The accused identified as Ashutosh has been arrested and according to police it was Ashutosh's car under which the victim was dragged for over 12 kilometers on Sunday. Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: CCTV Video of All 5 Accused Surfaces, Shows Them At DDA Parking in Rohini Checking Car Hours After Crime.

"In the Sultanpuri case, the sixth accused Ashutosh has been arrested who had given false information to the police. Further investigation is on," the Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Delhi Police Sagar Preet Hooda said today.

Five accused in the case- Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal had been arrested earlier. The five were driving the car that they borrowed from Ashutosh. All the accused were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on Thursday night for a medical examination. Police said that they were taken during the night as security precaution. Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: Two More Men Involved in Anjali Death Case, Says Delhi Police.

Earlier on Thursday, the Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Delhi Police Sagar Preet Hooda had said that the other two accused are Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna. Both of them are the friends of the five men under custody and had tried to protect the accused.

According to the police commissioner the duo also attempted to tamper with the evidence as they tried to help the accused. A total of 18 teams of Delhi Police are investigating the case. During the interrogation, it was found that the car was driven by Amit and not by Deepak."We are trying to file the charge sheet as early as possible. During the post-mortem, no evidence of sexual assault was found," the Special CP said.

According to the police, the statement of eyewitness Nidhi has been recorded and no link has been found between the eye witness and the accused. "We can only give a statement if she was drunk or not only after the post-mortem report, it does not have relevance to this case, as it is a case under section 304 of the IPC," informed Special CP Hooda.

The 20-year-old woman, named Anjali was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooty was hit by a car and she was reportedly dragged for over 12 kilometres under the vehicle on the city's roads.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)