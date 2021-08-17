New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Delhi government's labour department has issued a slew of directions to the city's factory owners to prevent fatal accidents in their establishments, officials said on Tuesday.

According to labour department officials, a public notice in this regard was also issued by the department.

The directions include prohibiting the stay of workers with families inside factories, imparting firefighting training to workers, using non-flammable tin sheets to cover open areas instead of fibre or plastic sheets, and installing fire-resistant electrical fittings with separate MCBs among others.

“Stay of workers with families in factories is prohibited. Factory owners should provide periodical training to workers in fire fighting and ensure alternate emergency staircase with a clear passage way,” the labour department said in a public notice.

Labour department officials said these directions were issued keeping in view the fatal accidents that happened in the city in the last few years.

The department directed factory owners to ensure periodical examination of dangerous equipment like air receivers, boilers, gas holders, ovens among others by competent, authorised people.

"Factory owners should provide fire fighting equipment, overhead water storage tank exclusively for fire fighting in the factories. They should ensure installation of fire alarm, heat and smoke sensors in their establishments,” the labour department said.

According to the provisions of the Factories Act, 1948, any manufacturing unit with 10 or more workers with power or 20 or more workers without power is called a “factory” and it requires a licence to operate one.

Running a factory in a residential area in Delhi is illegal.

