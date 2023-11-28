New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday held a meeting with the officials on the problems faced by Delhi citizens over the order of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCTD).

"V.K. Saxena has been receiving several representations and complaints from public representatives- MPs, MLAs and Municipal Councillors, Civil Society Organizations as indeed people at large about the problems being faced by the people in Delhi, after the recent order of RERA, NCTD dated September 19, 2023, regarding registration of sale deeds for properties being sold and bought. Several Media reports have also brought to the fore; the problems being faced by the people in this regard," as per a Delhi Lieutenant Governor's office press note.

The LG brought to their notice the acute problems and harassment being faced by the residents of Delhi and had wide-ranging discussions regarding the repercussions of the said order.

"The LG impressed upon and requested the RERA to accordingly re-visit the said order in view of the hardship it is causing to common people in Delhi," the release said.

Earlier on November 27, Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, dissolved the existing Standing Committee constituted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government to ensure the quality of investigation in criminal cases and their prosecution.

Saxena noted that it was in gross violation of the 2014 Supreme Court directions and subsequent guidelines of the Centre.

"While scrapping the existing Standing Committee headed by Standing Counsel (Criminal) Delhi High Court and Additional Standing Counsel as Member, Saxena approved the proposal for its reconstitution with Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary (Home) as Chairman and Principal Secretary (Law), Director (Prosecution) and Special Commissioner of Police as members," as per a Delhi Lieutenant Governor office press note. (ANI)

