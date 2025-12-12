New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday approved the grant of Honorary Ranks, one level above their existing posts, to Delhi Police personnel from Constable to Sub-Inspector ranks on the day of their superannuation.

According to the official press release, this, however, does not constitute pensionary benefits. The release said that more than 88,000 Delhi Police Personnel will benefit from this move.

Also Read | Census 2027: PM Narendra Modi-Led Cabinet Approves Proposal; Digital Count To Deploy 30 Lakh Personnel and Include Caste Data.

The press release said, "Delhi Police personnel in these non-gazetted ranks who have completed two years in their present rank, have good APARs for the last five years, and have not faced any significant punishment during their service, will be eligible for such Honorary Ranks. Sub-Inspectors at the time of superannuation will be granted Honorary Rank of Inspector, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) will get the rank of Sub Inspector, Head Constable will get the rank of ASI, and Constables will be granted the honorary rank of Head Constable."

As per the release, in May 2025, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, granted Honorary Ranks (above their existing Posts) to personnel of the CAPFs and the Assam Rifles, in the ranks of Constable to Sub-Inspector, on the day of their superannuation, without financial or pensionary benefits. Later on, the Delhi Police moved a similar proposal for approval by the Lieutenant Governor.

Also Read | Sreekanth Akkapalli Unanimously Selected To Lead the 2026 Executive Team of Federation of Indian Associations of USA.

"Granting honorary ranks to retiring Police personnel offers formal recognition of long and dedicated service, enhances morale among serving and retired personnel, and promotes respect, discipline, and pride within the force," the release asserted.

The LG Office earlier, through another press release on Thursday, said that Delhiites can soon host meetings and conferences and dine in a houseboat/club, right in the heart of the city. Tenders for the House Boat Convention Centre planned by the DDA at Baansera will soon be floated.

The ambitious project is a part of various initiatives undertaken by Delhi LG, VK Saxena, who has been pushing for the development of the Yamuna floodplain as a public space for citizens to bring the people closer to the river, in the process, making them direct stakeholders in its cleaning and rejuvenation, the release stated.

The work is expected to be completed within 180 days of contract award, with completion scheduled for May / June 2026. Entirely constructed of bio-degradable wood, with even the piling being that of timber, the House Boat / Club, situated in the main water body of Baansera, will not use any concrete or steel structure, in line with the ecological character of the floodplain, it added.

Once the bid is opened, after completion of the two stage technical and financial bidding process, the successful bidder will be asked to make a presentation to ensure that all requirements have been taken care of, by the bidder, the LG office added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)