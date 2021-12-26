New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): The Delhi police have arrested a 30-year-old man who masqueraded as a police officer with the intention to extort money from the drivers of commercial vehicles.

According to Delhi police, in view of the forthcoming Republic Day, South West District police staff were directed to be extra cautious of criminals as well as suspicious elements under 'OperationSatark'.

On 24 December, while two constables were patrolling in the Kapashera police station area noticed a suspicious person, later identified as Amit, wearing a police uniform in khaki pants, a woollen cap with Delhi Police logo and a black jacket, had wireless set in his hand, pistol on his belt trying to stop the vehicles.

On further enquiry by the Kapashera police station patrolling staff, the man introduced himself as Constable Dinesh and showed a Delhi police identity card. On suspicion, he was examined thoroughly and found to be faking to be a police staff and carrying Delhi Police Identity Card to corroborate his story.

"A Motorola wireless set, 0.32 bore pistol with 12 live cartridges, fake Delhi Police Identity Card was found from his possession", said Delhi police after the arrest.

"He could not reply satisfactorily about the possession of wireless set and pistol", added the police.

As per the police, on further interrogation, the accused Amit disclosed that he is a Graduate and working in Bharat Petroleum at Bijwasan in Delhi. From his present job, he was not getting enough remuneration to fulfil the needs of his family. Therefore, he indulged in the wrong act of a fake as a constable and intended to extort money from the drivers of commercial vehicles, said the police. (ANI)

