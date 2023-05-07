New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): A man was arrested for allegedly posting obscene pictures of a woman from Delhi on her social media account, the police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Akhilesh Kumar (33), a native of Madhya Pradesh.

"We received a complaint from 25-year-old woman alleging that someone is posting her obscene pictures on her social media account. On the basis of which, a case vide FIR No. 50/23 was registered at Cyber North Police Station, and a probe was initiated," Delhi police officials said.

They said that the complainant was in a relationship with the accused and had shared her pictures with him.

"During the investigation, notices were sent to Facebook for obtaining IP addresses connected with the alleged social media account. Technical analysis of these details coupled with on-ground verification revealed that the complainant was in a relationship with one man namely Akhilesh Kumar with whom she shared her nude pictures as well as her Facebook account password," the police said in a statement.

Delhi Police further mentioned that the accused wanted to take revenge as the girl broke her relationship with him and was scheduled to get married later this month.

"On April 27, someone uploaded her nude pictures on her Facebook id and those were the same pictures which she shared with her ex-boyfriend namely Akhilesh Kumar. Akhilesh Kumar also called the complainant's sister a few days ago and demanded money that he had spent on the complainant during his relationship," it stated.

Police further mentioned that incriminating evidence including mobile phones and sim cards used to operate alleged social media accounts were recovered from the possession of the accused.

"One of the complainant's friends also volunteered to extend help to apprehend the accused. A trap was laid down and the complainant's friend spoke to the accused on Facebook and shared her mobile number with him. Later she asked him to meet and they decided to meet at Pitampura metro station. The police team alongwith the complainant's friend reached Pitampura and after a search, the accused was apprehended at NSP Metro Station. A mobile phone and sim card used for operating his social media account were recovered," officials said.

Officials also said that the accused's wife is a village sarpanch in Bhind district.

"The accused, during interrogation, revealed that he had been earlier residing in Delhi and worked as a driver. Three years ago, his wife got elected as village Sarpanch in Bhind District of Madhya Pradesh and shifted there," they said.

They said that after some time, the accused maintained his relationship with the complainant, which continued until recently.

The complainant shared her pictures in compromising position and also her user ID and password of Facebook with him. On April 27, they were chatting on WhatsApp and some argument took place between them. The complainant blocked the accused on Whatsapp and in the heat of moment, the accused posted her nude picture on her Facebook ID. It is also revealed that the accused operated fake Facebook IDs on his phone pretending himself as a girl/women and chat with other girls took their contact numbers and started calling and meeting them," they said.

Police said that the accused was also found to be involved in a separate case for which an FIR has been registered at Police Station Maurya Enclave. (ANI)

