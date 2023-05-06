Patna, May 6: What would you do if bundles of currency notes are dumped in bulk in a drain? A similar thing happened in Bihar's Rohtas district where a number of people fished out currency notes from a drain in Moradabad village on Saturday.

A video of the incident went viral on social media where a number of people could be seen entering the drain and collecting currency notes in the denomination of Rs 2,000, Rs 500, Rs 100 and Rs 10. Bengaluru: Man Throws Wads of Currency Notes From KR Market Flyover, People Rush To Gather Money, Video Goes Viral.

Currency Notes in Denominations of Rs 2,000, Rs 500, Rs 100 and Rs 10 Were Found in Drain.

If it is money, people will do anything. They waded sewage water in a canal in #Sasaram town in #Rohtas district of #Bihar to collect bundles of sodden, rotten currency notes. #India #Rupees #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/0NCCCHKf7u — Dev Raj (@JournoDevRaj) May 6, 2023

The local villagers claimed that early in the morning, they saw bags containing currency notes inside the drain. Soon, a large number of people jumped in and started collecting the notes. They also claimed that notes were genuine. The district administration is probing if the currency notes are genuine and who dumped them in the drain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2023 11:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).