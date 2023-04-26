New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was injured after being allegedly hit by a car and dragged in central Delhi's Feroz Shah Road, police said.

The victim, identified as Manoj, works in housekeeping, the police said.

A Maruti Suzuki Swift allegedly hit a rickshaw and dragged Manoj for some distance on Tuesday, they added.

The 25-year-old driver — Farman from Murad Nagar in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad — was apprehended at the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said.

A crime team arrived at the spot and legal action is being taken, he added.

According to the police, the medical examination of the accused driver will be conducted to ascertain if he was under the influence of alcohol.

