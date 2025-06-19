India News | Delhi Metro to Begin Operation at 4 Am on International Yoga Day

Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi, June 19 (PTI) The Delhi Metro will begin operations at 4 am on International Yoga Day, the transporter said on Thursday.

In a post on X, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said, "Delhi Metro services will commence from 4 am from all originating stations on June 21 (Saturday) to facilitate the movement of yoga enthusiasts on the occasion of International Day of Yoga."

Trains will run at an interval of 30 minutes on all lines from 4 am until the regular timetable begins, it said.

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government will hold yoga events at 11 locations across the city on June 21.

    Jun 19, 2025
    New Delhi, June 19 (PTI) The Delhi Metro will begin operations at 4 am on International Yoga Day, the transporter said on Thursday.

    In a post on X, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said, "Delhi Metro services will commence from 4 am from all originating stations on June 21 (Saturday) to facilitate the movement of yoga enthusiasts on the occasion of International Day of Yoga."

    Trains will run at an interval of 30 minutes on all lines from 4 am until the regular timetable begins, it said.

    On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government will hold yoga events at 11 locations across the city on June 21.

